Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

NYSE PRLB opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $135.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Proto Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.380 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 3,048 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $152,918.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,812.66. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $224,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

