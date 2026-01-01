HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,734 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics comprises about 1.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of NeoGenomics worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeoGenomics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 75,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 151,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $14.00 price target on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alicia C. Olivo sold 20,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $250,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,996. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company’s core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

