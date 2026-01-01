Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Declines By 23.0%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,498 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 26,619 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,992 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,992 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after buying an additional 36,148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 870.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter.

DGRE opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

