Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,267 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5%

BAC stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $401.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $56.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

