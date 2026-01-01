Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,606,151 Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF $GCAL

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GCAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,606,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,456,000. Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 66.92% of Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $394,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,955,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GCAL opened at $50.91 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

The Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF (GCAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income by investing in municipal securities exempt from federal and California state income tax. The actively managed fund mainly holds investment grade bonds with a two- to eight-year duration GCAL was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

