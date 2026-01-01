NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $15.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.8333.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded NOV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. NOV has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 85,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,822.54. This represents a 438.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in NOV by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 41,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NOV by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV’s business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

