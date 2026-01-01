Head to Head Analysis: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bridger Aerospace Group
|4.96%
|-1.91%
|2.23%
|Virgin Galactic
|-17,615.71%
|-108.00%
|-32.35%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bridger Aerospace Group and Virgin Galactic, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bridger Aerospace Group
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Virgin Galactic
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1.83
Volatility & Risk
Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Virgin Galactic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bridger Aerospace Group
|$98.61 million
|1.03
|-$15.57 million
|($0.52)
|-3.52
|Virgin Galactic
|$7.04 million
|26.26
|-$346.74 million
|($7.47)
|-0.43
Bridger Aerospace Group has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virgin Galactic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Bridger Aerospace Group beats Virgin Galactic on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Bridger Aerospace Group
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.
