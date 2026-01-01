Head to Head Analysis: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group 4.96% -1.91% 2.23% Virgin Galactic -17,615.71% -108.00% -32.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bridger Aerospace Group and Virgin Galactic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Virgin Galactic 2 3 1 0 1.83

Volatility & Risk

Bridger Aerospace Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 186.89%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.74%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Virgin Galactic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $98.61 million 1.03 -$15.57 million ($0.52) -3.52 Virgin Galactic $7.04 million 26.26 -$346.74 million ($7.47) -0.43

Bridger Aerospace Group has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virgin Galactic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bridger Aerospace Group beats Virgin Galactic on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

