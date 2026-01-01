Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 8,910 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,274,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,976,000 after purchasing an additional 433,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after buying an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,525,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,687,000 after buying an additional 124,793 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,929,000 after acquiring an additional 168,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,660,000 after acquiring an additional 43,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $148.98 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.05. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.4554 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

