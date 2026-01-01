Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 98,080 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,080 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,576,000 after buying an additional 6,979,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,745,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,809,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,352,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,835,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,660 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

SCHG stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.