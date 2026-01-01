Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.1538.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday. HSBC lifted their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $54.82.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,096.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

Further Reading

