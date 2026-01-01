48 Club Token (KOGE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $162.37 Million

48 Club Token (KOGE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. One 48 Club Token token can now be bought for about $47.92 or 0.00054558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 48 Club Token has a market capitalization of $162.37 million and approximately $113.52 million worth of 48 Club Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 48 Club Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,669.87 or 0.99807383 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,033.48 or 0.99612970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

48 Club Token was first traded on September 20th, 2020. 48 Club Token’s total supply is 3,388,228 tokens. The official message board for 48 Club Token is medium.com/48-club-publish. The official website for 48 Club Token is www.48.club. 48 Club Token’s official Twitter account is @48club_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “48 Club Token (KOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. 48 Club Token has a current supply of 3,388,228.433995 with 3,388,228.43 in circulation. The last known price of 48 Club Token is 47.92158184 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $113,878,949.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.48.club/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 48 Club Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 48 Club Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 48 Club Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

