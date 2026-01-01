Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNW) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,235 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 2,323 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,217 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,217 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Clene Nanomedicine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel nanocatalytic compounds designed to address degenerative and neurodegenerative disorders. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clene leverages proprietary gold nanocrystal technology to create therapies that enhance cellular bioenergetics and mitigate oxidative stress—mechanisms believed to play critical roles in slowing or reversing disease progression.

The company’s lead investigational product, CNM-Au8®, is an orally administered, clean-surfaced gold nanocrystal suspension engineered to catalytically support neuron health.

