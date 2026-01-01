bemo staked TON (STTON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.90 Million

bemo staked TON (STTON) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, bemo staked TON has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One bemo staked TON token can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00002069 BTC on popular exchanges. bemo staked TON has a market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $100.35 worth of bemo staked TON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,669.87 or 0.99807383 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,033.48 or 0.99612970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

bemo staked TON Token Profile

bemo staked TON’s launch date was May 4th, 2023. bemo staked TON’s total supply is 2,655,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,878,355 tokens. bemo staked TON’s official website is bemo.finance. The official message board for bemo staked TON is medium.com/@bemo-finance. bemo staked TON’s official Twitter account is @bemo_finance.

bemo staked TON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bemo staked TON (stTON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. bemo staked TON has a current supply of 2,655,657.44152003. The last known price of bemo staked TON is 1.79212964 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bemo.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bemo staked TON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bemo staked TON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bemo staked TON using one of the exchanges listed above.

