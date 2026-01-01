Freysa (FAI) Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Freysa (FAI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Freysa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Freysa has a total market cap of $20.27 million and $561.43 thousand worth of Freysa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Freysa has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,669.87 or 0.99807383 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,033.48 or 0.99612970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Freysa Profile

Freysa’s total supply is 8,189,700,000 tokens. Freysa’s official website is www.freysa.ai. Freysa’s official Twitter account is @freysa_ai.

Buying and Selling Freysa

According to CryptoCompare, “Freysa (FAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Freysa has a current supply of 8,189,700,000. The last known price of Freysa is 0.00246114 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $568,417.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.freysa.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freysa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freysa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freysa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

