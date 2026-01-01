Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $1,246,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.66, for a total value of $1,254,453.90.

On Friday, December 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $1,245,792.45.

On Friday, December 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,244,796.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $1,236,364.50.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $1,250,621.40.

On Monday, December 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total transaction of $1,218,121.80.

On Friday, December 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,242,573.15.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $1,240,120.35.

On Monday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.70, for a total transaction of $1,231,765.50.

On Friday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,079.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $162.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.31.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

