Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 206,655 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 253,258 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company's stock are short sold.

Caesarstone Trading Down 2.1%

CSTE opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $64.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.04. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.60 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caesarstone by 19.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Caesarstone has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. is an Israel-based manufacturer specializing in engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial applications. The company’s core business centers on the design, production and marketing of quartz slabs and tiles used for kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, flooring and wall cladding. Caesarstone’s products combine natural quartz with resins and pigments to deliver durable, low-maintenance surfaces known for their aesthetic versatility and resistance to scratches, stains and heat.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered at Kibbutz Sdot Yam, Israel, Caesarstone has grown into a global brand with distribution in over 50 countries.

Featured Articles

