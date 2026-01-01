Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 206,655 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 253,258 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Caesarstone Trading Down 2.1%
CSTE opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $64.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.04. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.67.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.60 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Caesarstone has an average rating of “Sell”.
Caesarstone Ltd. is an Israel-based manufacturer specializing in engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial applications. The company’s core business centers on the design, production and marketing of quartz slabs and tiles used for kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, flooring and wall cladding. Caesarstone’s products combine natural quartz with resins and pigments to deliver durable, low-maintenance surfaces known for their aesthetic versatility and resistance to scratches, stains and heat.
Founded in 1987 and headquartered at Kibbutz Sdot Yam, Israel, Caesarstone has grown into a global brand with distribution in over 50 countries.
