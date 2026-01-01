Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Insider Mayukh Sukhatme Sells 1,018,995 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 1,018,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $22,122,381.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,267,429 shares in the company, valued at $440,005,883.59. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mayukh Sukhatme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 311,873 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $6,780,119.02.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 26,831 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $619,527.79.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 398,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 61,214 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

