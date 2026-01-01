Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Insider Mayukh Sukhatme Sells 1,018,995 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 1,018,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $22,122,381.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,267,429 shares in the company, valued at $440,005,883.59. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mayukh Sukhatme also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 29th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 311,873 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $6,780,119.02.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 26,831 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $619,527.79.
Roivant Sciences Price Performance
Shares of ROIV stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.
The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.
