Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Insider Atul Dandekar Sells 72,400 Shares of Stock

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) insider Atul Dandekar sold 72,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $2,936,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,503 shares in the company, valued at $426,001.68. This trade represents a 87.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atul Dandekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 30th, Atul Dandekar sold 100 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $4,036.00.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAZE opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

Institutional Trading of Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MAZE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,567,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after acquiring an additional 438,274 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 218.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,334,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 915,342 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,035,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 3,868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 777,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 758,104 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Maze Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Maze Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple research firms maintain a consensus “Buy” rating (12 analysts covering MAZE: 8 buys, 3 strong buys, 1 sell), which can support upward momentum in the stock. Maze Therapeutics Given Consensus Recommendation of Buy

Multiple research firms maintain a consensus “Buy” rating (12 analysts covering MAZE: 8 buys, 3 strong buys, 1 sell), which can support upward momentum in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: A very small insider sale of 100 shares by Atul Dandekar (Dec. 30) was disclosed; the size ($4,036) is immaterial by itself and unlikely to move the stock. Dandekar Form 4

A very small insider sale of 100 shares by Atul Dandekar (Dec. 30) was disclosed; the size ($4,036) is immaterial by itself and unlikely to move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Chief Medical Officer Harold Bernstein sold 45,000 shares at an average price of $40.56 (total ~$1.83M). Large insider sales can concern investors about insider sentiment or signal diversification. Bernstein Form 4

Chief Medical Officer Harold Bernstein sold 45,000 shares at an average price of $40.56 (total ~$1.83M). Large insider sales can concern investors about insider sentiment or signal diversification. Negative Sentiment: Insider Atul Dandekar sold 72,400 shares at an average of $40.56 (total ~$2.94M), reducing his holding by ~87.3% (left with 10,503 shares). That magnitude of divestiture may weigh on sentiment. Dandekar Form 4

Insider Atul Dandekar sold 72,400 shares at an average of $40.56 (total ~$2.94M), reducing his holding by ~87.3% (left with 10,503 shares). That magnitude of divestiture may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: SVP Amy Bachrodt disclosed sales totaling 15,000 shares across Dec. 29–30 (10,000 at $40.58 and 5,000 at $40.08; total ~$606.2K), representing a material cut in her stake. Bachrodt Form 4

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAZE shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

