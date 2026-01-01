Monarch Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $191.56 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

