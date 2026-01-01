Vanderbilt University Acquires 31,866 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Vanderbilt University increased its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,866 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invitation Home by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 49.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Invitation Home and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

