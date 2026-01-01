Vanderbilt University Trims Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Vanderbilt University lessened its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 price objective on Moody’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $524.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,098. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $511.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.45. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

