Vanderbilt University Purchases New Stake in Elme Communities $ELME

Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Vanderbilt University owned 0.07% of Elme Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 6.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Elme Communities by 29.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Elme Communities by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ELME. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 54.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in senior living real estate. The company focuses on acquiring and strategically partnering in a diversified portfolio of senior housing communities, providing real estate solutions across the spectrum of independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities. Elme Communities leases properties to experienced operators under long-term contractual arrangements designed to generate stable rental income and align incentives for both landlord and operator.

The company’s core activities include identifying acquisition opportunities, underwriting property performance, structuring lease agreements and overseeing asset management functions.

