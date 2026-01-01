LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

TREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LendingTree from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on LendingTree from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LendingTree from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TREE

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $725.74 million, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 2.08. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.47. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $290.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 6.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 51.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 357,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,979,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.

Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.