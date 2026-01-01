SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts say the gold sector’s fundamentals (valuations, balance sheets and cash flow) are in strong shape heading into 2026, supporting longer-term investor interest in gold exposure. Gold sector ‘in its best shape in years’ heading into 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Macro and technical bulls remain vocal: some forecasts argue Fed rate-cut expectations, liquidity and a technical breakout could sustain a multi-year bull market for gold, underpinning medium-to-long-term demand for GLD. Gold Forecast 2026: Why Macro Forces and Technical Breakouts Point to $6,000
- Neutral Sentiment: SPDR Gold Trust filed a prospectus supplement on 2025 registration fees — an administrative filing that doesn’t materially change GLD’s bullion exposure or NAV mechanics. SPDR Gold Trust files prospectus supplement
- Neutral Sentiment: Peripheral news such as delays to a “gold-colored” smartphone from Trump Mobile is unlikely to affect GLD’s price drivers; it’s mostly noise for precious?metal investors. Trump Mobile delays shipment of gold-coloured smartphone
- Negative Sentiment: Technical deterioration: several reports note gold slipped below short-term (20-day) support, increasing the risk of a deeper pullback toward the 50-day average — a direct headwind for GLD. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: 20-Day Support Breakdown Raises Pullback Risk
- Negative Sentiment: Market structure and liquidity: CME Group raised margins on precious?metals futures again, prompting selling and higher volatility as leveraged positions were adjusted — a near-term catalyst for price declines and outflows from GLD. Gold, silver prices fall after CME raises precious metals margins — again
- Negative Sentiment: Trading commentary highlights selling pressure and extreme intraday volatility, with some analysts warning recent breakout buyers could be trapped if the 50-day moving average fails to hold — reinforcing short-term downside risk for GLD. Gold price down, silver strongly down amid extreme volatility
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
