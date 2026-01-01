Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Bought by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 4.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.8%

BDX opened at $194.11 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.74.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $123,302.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,973.15. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052 shares of company stock valued at $201,235 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Argus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.