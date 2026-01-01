Society Pass (SOPA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ: SOPA) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2025 – Society Pass had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Society Pass had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Society Pass was upgraded by analysts at Greenridge Global to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/20/2025 – Society Pass was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating.

12/18/2025 – Society Pass had its price target raised by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $22.00 to $22.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Society Pass had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Society Pass had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Society Pass had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Society Pass had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – Society Pass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2025 – Society Pass had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Society Pass had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Society Pass Inc is a commerce-as-a-service holding company focused on creating and operating an omni-channel loyalty and rewards platform that connects consumers with a diversified portfolio of e-commerce marketplaces and digital services. Through its proprietary technology, the company enables users to earn and redeem loyalty points across various online and offline merchants, fostering repeat engagement for retail, travel, dining and entertainment partners. Society Pass’s model emphasizes the aggregation of customer data, personalized promotions and co-marketing programs to drive sales and brand awareness for its partner network.

The company’s core offerings include an e-commerce marketplace that spans categories such as consumer electronics, health and beauty, groceries, and lifestyle products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.