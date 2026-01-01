Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Stock Holdings Raised by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 12.9% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vanderbilt University owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $77,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

