Vanderbilt University Buys 1,373 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 0.8% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 209.1% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $766.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $964.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $776.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $787.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $953.90.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total value of $38,879.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,826,927.56. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.19, for a total transaction of $116,259.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,154.96. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,704 shares of company stock worth $6,617,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

