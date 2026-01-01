El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of LOCO opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $313.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ: LOCO) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in Mexican-style fire-grilled chicken and complementary menu offerings. The company’s signature product is its marinated, flame-grilled chicken, which is prepared in an open-flame rotisserie and served in a variety of formats including tacos, burritos, bowls and salads. In addition to its core chicken offerings, El Pollo Loco menu items feature fresh-made salsas, guacamole, sides such as charro beans and fresh tortillas, as well as a selection of beverages and desserts.

Founded in 1975 in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, by Juan Francisco Ochoa, the concept expanded into the United States in 1980 with its first U.S.

Featured Stories

