Vanderbilt University Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises approximately 1.3% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 30.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Welltower from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.80.

NYSE WELL opened at $185.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $127.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.72 and a 200-day moving average of $173.94. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $209.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.14%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

