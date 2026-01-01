Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 185.2% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,697 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $684.94 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $694.70. The firm has a market cap of $718.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $682.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.37.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.