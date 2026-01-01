Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 185.2% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,697 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: IVV holders should note an upcoming dividend distribution discussed for IVV/IOO, which supports income appeal for the ETF even amid short?term volatility. Own IVV or IOO ETFs? Here’s your next dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Tech hardware — especially storage and memory names — led S&P 500 gains in 2025 on AI demand; that concentration of winners lifted index returns and helps explain why IVV retains strong longer?term momentum despite today’s pullback. Storage and memory stocks lead S&P 500 gains in 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary listing the S&P 500’s top performers in 2025 provides context that recent weakness may be profit?taking after a strong calendar year, not necessarily a structural sell signal. 20 stocks in the S&P 500 that gained the most in 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Market strategists warn of choppy S&P action in early 2026 (a “jump, slump, and a pump” scenario), signaling possible volatility that could keep IVV moving sideways in the near term. Expect a ‘jump, slump, and a pump’ for S&P 500 in 2026, says Piper Sandler’s Craig Johnson
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term selling pressure: the S&P 500 has fallen for multiple sessions and investor sentiment (Fear & Greed index) slipped, which is the immediate driver of IVV’s decline today. S&P 500 Falls For Third Session: Investor Sentiment Declines, Fear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Neutral Zone
- Negative Sentiment: Year?end momentum faded as Santa?rally hopes diminished and futures turned lower, pressuring large?cap benchmarks and ETFs like IVV. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Down As Santa Rally Hopes Fade—Investors Await Initial Jobless Claims Report
- Negative Sentiment: Macro uncertainty — a potentially divided Federal Reserve in 2026 — could produce mixed policy signals, raising market volatility and weighing on index ETFs. How a Divided Fed Could Define the S&P 500 in 2026
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7%
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
