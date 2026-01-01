Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1,314.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,274 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,693,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350,011 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 455,084.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,844,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,345,000 after buying an additional 5,843,278 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 894.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 559,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 502,874 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20,509.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 453,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 451,617 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,745,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DISV was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

