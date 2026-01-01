Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,700 shares during the quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 266,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

