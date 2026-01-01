Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Makes New $7.03 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Italy ETF $EWI

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $651.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange. The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Underlying Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Underlying Index weight.

