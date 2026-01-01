Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $76.25.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

