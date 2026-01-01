Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 318,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 112,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $49.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.9686 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 24.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

