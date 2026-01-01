Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Invests $735,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

