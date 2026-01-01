Seascape Capital Management Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Monster Beverage makes up about 1.2% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 49.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $15,197,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,368.09. This represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 274,981 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,516 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $76.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

