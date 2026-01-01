First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI Stock Holdings Decreased by Ocean Park Asset Management LLC

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,200 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,468,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after buying an additional 165,191 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 271,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 32,887 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 257,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 206,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 198,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

