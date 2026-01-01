Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Invests $19.05 Million in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 351,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,048,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after acquiring an additional 661,624 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,887,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 106,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 52,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

JBND opened at $54.07 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.