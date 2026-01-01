Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 835,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,771,000. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,656,000 after purchasing an additional 182,087 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,201,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,093,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,653 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,025,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 46,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

