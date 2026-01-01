The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $1,366,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,152.12. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.36 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high?end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value?added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

