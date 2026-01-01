Weis Markets, Inc. $WMK Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Weis Markets worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $4,364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 457.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 56,712 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at about $3,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the second quarter worth about $2,340,000.

Weis Markets Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of WMK opened at $64.08 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $90.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weis Markets in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Weis Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert G. Gleeson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,510. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc (NYSE: WMK) is a regional supermarket chain headquartered in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, operating more than 200 stores across the Mid-Atlantic and Eastern Seaboard. Founded in 1912 by Harry and Sigmund Weis as a small produce and egg business, the company has grown into a full-service grocer serving Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio. Weis Markets offers a broad selection of products including fresh produce, bakery, deli, dairy, meat and seafood, alongside grocery, general merchandise and prepared foods.

In addition to traditional grocery offerings, Weis Markets provides pharmacy services in many of its locations, as well as in-store fuel centers at select sites.

