Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BJ stock opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,862.82. This trade represents a 12.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.