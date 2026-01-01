SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Holdings Reduced by Ocean Park Asset Management LLC

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,429,091 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 8.4% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned 2.48% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $204,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,085,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,852 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,066,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,551 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9,700.8% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,657,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,378 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,767,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,111,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after buying an additional 219,125 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.09. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.40 and a 1 year high of $98.24.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

