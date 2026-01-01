Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 16,400 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 6,645.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 29.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.77. Old Republic International Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.80%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $297,527.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,000.50. This represents a 18.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 1,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $39,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,862.50. This trade represents a 10.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

