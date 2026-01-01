Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216,495 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 2.1% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $52,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,060,000 after purchasing an additional 676,475 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

