Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Virtu Financial worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 103.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 410.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 89.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a leading global electronic trading firm specializing in market making, liquidity provision and trade execution services across a broad range of asset classes. Leveraging advanced quantitative models and proprietary trading technology, Virtu provides continuous bid and ask quotes in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and digital assets. The firm’s infrastructure is designed to operate at high speeds and low latencies, enabling tight spreads and efficient price discovery for its clients.

In addition to its market-making activities, Virtu offers agency execution services, algorithmic trading strategies and transaction cost analysis tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.