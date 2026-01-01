Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 7,200 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of PriceSmart worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 560.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 52.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $131.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 2.81%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $99,941.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,768.32. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.55, for a total value of $149,487.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,135.95. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,706 shares of company stock worth $1,467,980. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PriceSmart presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc (NASDAQ: PSMT) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart’s value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company’s product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.