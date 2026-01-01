Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned 1.67% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $31,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 269,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

